Right folks, get ready to file this one under either "huh?!" or "hmmm....", because an unusual discovery on Nintendo's official website has got folks chatting about a potential new Switch 2 model.

The discovery comes via Bluesky user dootsky, who notes that a new product code labelled 'OSM' can be uncovered on the Nintendo Account Portal page. They state that requesting the OSM product code returns an image of the Switch 2, while folks over on ResetEra claim that any other code results in an error message.

I think I've discovered something interesting, but I have no idea what it implies: On Nintendo's Account Portal, there's an unused model code under the name "OSM". (The Switch 2's model code is BEE.) The portal has images for each Switch model, and requesting OSM returns an image of a Switch 2. — sky :3 (@dootsky.re) 2026-01-15T06:59:14.173Z

So what does this mean? Are we due a new Switch 2 model already? Well no, hold your horses.

In a follow-up post, dootsky quite rightly states that the original Switch models – i.e. the Lite, OLED, etc – all had similar product codes: HAE, HAD, HDH, and HEG. The BEE product code for the Switch 2 shares no similarities with OSM.

That's not to rule out a new model entirely, but dootsky makes it clear that we shouldn't jump to any conclusions just yet. For one, today (16th January) marks one year since the Switch 2 was officially revealed to the world, so can we really expect a new model anytime soon..? Our gut says no.

Still, it's interesting nevertheless. It's obviously something – Nintendo doesn't just come up with new product codes for no reason – but just what it could be is anybody's guess right now.