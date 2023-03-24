Players have been reporting that Free Plays on the freemium 3DS app Nintendo Badge Arcade are over.
Over on the 3DS subreddit, users were booting up the game in order to cash in on their free plays only to find that there were none. Multiple users started reporting this yesterday, with European players also running into the issue today.
One of the earliest reports came from user Mechagouki1971, and many others followed suit, lamenting yet another stage in 3DS' life that's being cut short.
We made sure to log into Nintendo Badge Arcade after discovering this, and we can report that sadly, we also didn't get any free plays for the first time this week. At least you can still pay to play. However, we also noticed that 'FINAL DAY' labels have been removed from all of the machines in-game.
After doing some digging, though, it seems like this might actually be an error and not another nail in the coffin of the 3DS' life. Pretendo Network — a free, open-source software designed to replace the 3DS and Wii U eShop network — has dug into Nintendo Badge Arcade's configuration files, and it looks like the dates in the download data are wrong. The last day in the data is 23rd March 2023.
The files were generated on 16th March, a day earlier than normal, and as such, Pretendo believes this is all just a mistake.
Okay, so it looks like it's not deliberate, but the real question is will it be fixed? Given that the 3DS eShop's doors shut on 27th March, we're not so sure, but we'd love it if they did. Imagine!
[source twitter.com, via reddit.com]
I think they should just give you unlimited plays from now on. There's no point in keeping it limited if the option to pay is going away.
Yes, yesterday no free plays for my Usa 3DS console.And today no free plays for my European and Japanese one.So from today all regions don't have free plays, only the once per day training.
Also something else important, is that for the first time 3 regions has exactly the same machines and badges!
It is hard watching an old friend die before your eyes.
I hope they bring this back one day, maybe we can get switch wallpapers this way through a switch online version?
I almost yelled and sobbed when I saw this! I hope we can still play for free. When I got my first 3ds I decorated my home screen with so many badges! I would look forward to it every day! If they took this away I would be so sad! 😭
The people that still have it, will they be able to play it when the shop closes? Or does arcade bunny die with the closure? Sad times.
Yeah I noticed that this morning
I play it every morning before work and was sad when I didnt get my free two plays, hopefully this is just an error
I was able to get a free play from using the practice center yesterday and today.
So it’s a bit convoluted, but it is still there
I had booted up the Badge Arcade for a quick go just a couple weeks ago, and had a surprising amount of fun with it again just with the free plays given and earned through practice mode. The core game was truly enjoyable as they were all little puzzles about how to clear the entire screen to earn all the badges on offer, which often required you to use at least a few plays.
Playing it during its run was a real joy, with the sales bunny having so much news to share and funny dialogue and expressions to share, with an unusual appreciation for Iggly from Animal Crossing. The team writing the game knew how to have fun and threw in a few classics like "Ridley is too big!", "Ridley badge confirmed!", and "So I heard you like Mudkips..."
I noticed this last night as well. I felt kinda sad. lol Even with the insanely long load time, I still enjoyed playing this whenever I opened my 3ds. I still got a free play from the practice, but that's not always guaranteed.
