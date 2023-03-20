Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's next Tera Raid Battle Event has been announced, and it's coming very soon — this weekend, even! From 24th March to 26th March, Blissey will be the next Raid Event Pokémon (via Serebii).

This Blissey is a bit different from the other standard Raid Event Pokémon. It doesn't have a particular Tera type; it can come with various different types and gives out increased EXP Candy and Tera Shards if you manage to beat it.

That means this Raid will be excellent for levelling up your Pokémon or if you're looking to change your 'mon's Tera Type.





Blissey is already a popular Pokémon in normal Tera Raids as they have a higher chance of dropping Herba Mystica, but as Serebii has noted on Twitter, Event Raid Pokémon don't give out Herba Mystica, so it's unlikely this Blissey will also give these out. EXP Candy and Tera Shards are pretty good though.

This won't be the only Tera Raid Battle Event taking place this weekend. The second wave of 7-Star Greninja Raids kicks off at the same time on 24th March until 26th March. It's a raid bonanza, then.