Last month, Nintendo surprised Switch owners with the shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered. While fans in North America didn't have to wait long to pick up a physical copy, many outside this region have been required to wait until 3rd of March if they were exclusively seeking this version.

Fortunately, this day has arrived and it means Metroid fans across Europe, Japan and other locations like Australia and New Zealand can now get their hands on a hard copy of the game.

If you haven't already pre-ordered and are worried about securing a copy before stock runs out, you might not need to worry. Nintendo told Nintendo Life earlier this week it would do "everything" it could to meet the strong demand for the product. Hopefully, this applies to regions outside of the US as well.

"We will do everything we can to meet the strong demand for the product. Please continue to check with major retailers for availability. If the Metroid Prime Remastered game sells out at various retail locations in the U.S., we will work to provide more units as soon as possible."

This statement was originally provided to us in response to an onslaught of scalpers listing the physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered at a higher price.

You can find out more about where to purchase Metroid Prime Remastered's physical edition in our buyer's guide. And of course, if you do just want to play the game, you can always purchase a digital copy from the Switch eShop.