While some retailers in North America only just launched pre-orders for the physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered on Switch, it seems others have already sent out the game to a number of customers.

Users on Reddit have highlighted how the hard copy comes with a reversible cover. On the main side, there is the classic Prime box art you probably know and love from back in the day, and on the flip side you can see artwork that was featured in the Japanese announcement. There's also no rating label on this side!

Metroid Prime Remastered physical release features the Japanese cover as reversible box art https://t.co/DziCgZxvCC photos posted by u/LegoFan12345 pic.twitter.com/qrFMFTyTYm February 18, 2023

This physical release will be officially launched in the US and across North America next week on 22nd February. If you order from a location like the Nintendo Store, the game will apparently be shipped a day before the release. As for anyone in Europe and Japan, this physical version will arrive next month on 3rd March. Although it's a longer wait, pre-orders are available now.