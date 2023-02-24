Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available in physical form across the US, and it seems it's become the latest target of scalpers.

As highlighted by Kotaku and Nintendo fans on social media, this remaster of the legendary 2002 GameCube title appears to have "become a collector's item" overnight - with scalpers now listing the physical version on websites like eBay for prices well over the $40 USD retail price.





Here come the scalpers.... It's physical release day for Metroid Prime Remastered! 😃Here come the scalpers.... pic.twitter.com/eckAsozFyg February 22, 2023

Nintendo hasn't specifically said anything about Metroid Prime Remastered being a "limited release" like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but it's still getting a lot of attention. As mentioned last week, physical pre-orders on websites like GameStop and Amazon were already experiencing some delays.

Nintendo Life has reached out to Nintendo for comment about future physical restocks of Metroid Prime Remastered in the US, so if we hear anything back or learn more from elsewhere, we'll let you know.