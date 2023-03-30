Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You might recall how the Sonic Mania developer Headcannon had some involvement in Sonic Origins. Now, following the announcement of Sonic Origins Plus, the "indie game and utilities" developer has confirmed it's "once again" cooperated with Sega to this time update the project.

In a lengthy series of tweets, it explained how it helped put Amy in the spotlight, helped out with Knuckles in Sonic CD and was able to supply "a few additional updates and enhancements" to help make this collection the "best it can be". Here's this announcement in full:

Headcannon: It's coming - Sonic Origins Plus! We're happy to announce that we’ve once again cooperated with SEGA to update this project; you know we can't resist Sonic! Here’s some of what you can look forward to in Origins Plus:

We were excited to hear that SEGA wanted to make Amy playable, and we couldn’t resist an opportunity to help her into the spotlight! New playable characters need new sprites, and our own @AStartShow was certainly up to the design task while @DashPadSPD performed data management.

Knuckles is now playable in Sonic CD, as well! As with the inclusion of playable Amy, we were thrilled to provide some new graphics to complement SEGA’s efforts in making this possible.

Alongside SEGA’s work in updating the collection, we were also able to supply a few additional updates and enhancements to help make the title the best it can be! We appreciate their openness to our feedback and suggestions.

We're very proud to have had a hand in bringing out the best In this collection; Sega have placed a lot of trust in us in by allowing this, and we appreciate that greatly! We can’t wait for you to experience it!

As previously revealed, Sonic Origins will add 12 Game Gear games. And as noted above, there'll even be some new playable characters. It arrives on 23rd June and this time there'll be a physical release. You can learn more in the announcement post: