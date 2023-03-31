Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, the video game based on the popular Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga from the '80s and '90s, has been confirmed for a worldwide release this Fall, Square Enix has announced (thanks, Gematsu!).

The action RPG was confirmed to be coming to Switch last September, but now we know roughly when to expect Dai — the hero of this new game — to make his appearance. Gematsu also shared a brief clip from the game (above), which showcases the main character's poses.

Developed by Game Studio and Kai Graphics, Infinity Strash is the third title in Square Enix's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai multimedia project which was announced in 2020. The other two have already been released — a brand new anime adaptation of the original manga, and a mobile game (which will shut down this April).

We've also got a few brand new screenshots to show off for the game, and it looks like there will be sections that look like drawings straight from a manga — lovely!

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, while adapting the story of the new 100-episode anime, will not be covering the entire narrative of the show. The new anime adaptation of the classic manga ended its run in November 2022 in Japan.

Will you be grabbing Infinity Strash when it launches on Switch this fall? Let us know!