The Dragon Quest series is no stranger to spin-off titles, but few are as confusing as Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai. This action RPG is based on an anime adaptation of a manga based on the world of Dragon Quest, but it is never clear who the game is designed to appeal to. The few things it does well are buried under an avalanche of unengaging cutscenes that go on too long and simply don’t do the story they’re telling justice.
That isn’t to say that there aren’t some glimmers of hope hidden in this game’s runtime. The combat, for example, is competently designed if unimaginative in its implementation; characters have a basic attack, plus a selection of powers that they can unleash to deal more damage or to heal their allies. It is a system that has been used countless times before because it works well, letting you feel powerful as you wade through waves of enemies on the battlefield.
The boss fights that pop up every few battles are fun and challenging, and there is enough variety in these to keep them interesting through to the end of the game. Mastering the timing of your dodge and block commands is the key to victory, but it will probably take at least two attempts to get the boss’ unique pattern down.
There are even some excellent visuals mixed into the combat sequences that make them remarkably satisfying. The vibrant colours and iconic monsters that Dragon Quest has always been known for are all here and look great on the Switch. If Infinity Strash had focused solely on being an action RPG, it would be an easy one to recommend. There isn’t anything groundbreaking in the combat here, but it is competently put together and fun when you get to play. There are a few small nitpicks with the combat, like an unwieldy camera and a mini-map that is next to useless, but this is still by far the best part of this game.
The problems with the game arise with the way the story is told. Aside from a handful of beautifully rendered cutscenes, most of the plot is delivered via unmoving images with text over top. Even the fact that each scene is fully voiced in both English and Japanese doesn’t change the fact that Infinity Strash feels more like a visual novel with some action sequences rather than a full-fledged action RPG.
The story in Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest is taken directly from The Adventure of Dai manga and its most recent anime adaptation. The game opens up at the end of the story and then jumps back to the start, with a focus on helping Dai uncover the memories of his journey. It’s a fun story about a young hero unlocking his hidden power to stand up against an impossibly strong enemy, but it feels harshly abridged in this format. Dai and his friends are fun characters, but this format simply doesn’t do them or their story justice. You’re better off watching the anime instead of spending the 30 hours it will take you to play Infinity Strash.
We've said this multiple times, but the way the game delivers these cutscenes is frustratingly basic. Rather than getting to explore the world, you simply select the chapter you want to play and either sit through up to 10 minutes of cutscenes, then walk through a small level to reach your objective or fight a boss in an enclosed arena. Everything has a distinctly “corridors and cutscenes” feel to it that lacks the excitement or wonder needed to keep you sticking around to the end.
Before you select a chapter, there is at least a degree of customisation for each character before each level. You can choose which abilities you want them to use and how to map them on your controller, though the most significant change you can make to them is through the Bond Memories system. Each of Dai’s memories that you recover can be equipped to a character, giving them boosts to certain stats or upping their maximum hit points. Initially, this is a fun system, but it soon starts to feel shallow and tacked on to tie the combat into a story that isn’t pulling its weight.
These Bond Memories can be leveled up in the Temple of Recollection, which is a roguelike gauntlet dungeon that gives you the materials to upgrade your Bond Memories and your special attacks. The deeper you make it into the gauntlet, the better materials you’ll get. We spent loads of time here, grinding away and enjoying the break from the monotonous cutscenes, and the fact that the Temple of Recollection is one of the highlights of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest is a testament to what a missed opportunity the game really is. If the developer had focused more on the actual combat or created a unique story for the game, there would have been more to keep players engaged.
While the fun combat system and the Temple of Recollection keep Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest from being a complete mess, they are held back from greatness by unbearable pacing and a poorly thought-out concept. It isn’t clear who this game was created for – fans of the anime will get frustrated with the abridged and lazy way the story is told here while RPG fans will probably switch off during one of the overlong cutscenes. What we’re left with is a confusing title that doesn’t appeal to either set of players and feels like a missed opportunity more than anything.
Conclusion
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai suffers from a chronic lack of focus. The vibrant visuals and fun combat can’t make up for the fact that you’ll spend hours doing little more than watching static images tell the plot of the anime. The result is a game that will frustrate action RPG fans with a lack of action and fails to do justice to the story it is trying to tell. Unless you’re desperate for a new Dragon Quest game to play, you’re better off just watching the anime and skipping this spin-off entirely.
Comments
Dang, guess I'll pick this up when it goes on sale for a deep discount. Had high hopes for Dragon Quest by way of Ys, but alas...
Looks like even Dragon Quest couldn’t beat the terrible anime-to-game curse.
On to the next one
Here's hoping the new Dragon Quest Monsters will be good!
So it sounds like an arena brawler (like kamen rider batride war which are designed as epic fight scene simulators than a true RPG or even Musou game) which a few other reviews I’ve seen have mentioned this so it sounds like the game itself is fine if you know/expect that as opposed to hoping for an action RPG. Granted squeenix kept information under wraps even on the japanese site so I can see why reviews are not feeling this game.
Since I don’t see any performance complaints and knew this wasn’t an action rpg or open world rpg (I saw some reviews that expected that oddly) this reads more like a 7 to me (as the battles which are the point of the game are praised). I’ve seen the anime and read the manga, I just want to play out those battles and it sounds like this game does that. Works for me. I will still wait on discount as baten kaitos just came in but I will get it later. For me my issue is that it doesn’t cover the entire series (when the new anime did that). And if it doesn’t sell well then I don’t think there will be DLC.
I'm playing it right now and I'd give it a 7/10. It's not life changing, it's not as good as the bonafide classic DQ games we've come to love like DQ V, VIII, or XI nor is it as good as the Monster spin off games. (The demo of the newest entry is available and it has given me high expectations, as that was very enjoyable) It is however, very manga/anime filled (so think of it closer to a visual novel, great for those who wanted English dub) and has simple and enjoyable action RPG combat. It's not as strategic as the mainline series, but it is nice to play a simple game every now and then, cos if you're anything like me, I play SRPGs and ludicrously long JRPGS, which while the latter is fun, time investment can be a wear and tear and isn't conducive to family life. This game scratches that action RPG itch, but is considerate of your time being as the game can be beaten within 12-30 hrs, depending on core game focus or going for extras.
If you're a die hard Dragon Quest fan or watched the anime, then I suggest this game as it is fun for what it is. If you're a newcomer, start with Dragon Quest XI or V, cos those games are some of the best this series has to offer.
One man Streasure is another man Strash
I ordered this from PlayAsia, bc it looked so good and it did not look like there'd be a physical copy available in N/A. Guess we know why! Currently in the process of returning it.
i probably will pick it up once it goes on sale which it will..
I played this on PS5 and it's an instant 11/10. Unlike Trashtendo Switch.
@BodkinDQ that’s kind of the sentiment I have been getting with other reviews and let’s plays. It seems a lot of folks didn’t know what type of game it would be and had expectations (even though the point of Dai originally was that it pushed the rpg elements into the back and the series was almost a what if DQ was a boss rush but still had the rpg rules) so I was expecting it to be super light on the RPG mechanics but not throw them out. And performance in battle looks good.
@Ryu_Niiyama Yeah, I figured I'd better give my two cents to not only try to explain what kind of game people are getting into, but 4/10 stars seems a little harsh to me. It's fun, but it's an unorthodox game with manga focus and lite action RPG combat. I'm not quite to the end yet, but I'm enjoying it and planning on finishing it. I'm the kind of guy that will just stop playing a game if I don't like it, cos there's too many games to enjoy before I die. I'm not putting this one down, so it's enjoyable enough to finish.
I bought it day one on PS5 and im quite disappointed I paid full price for it. The game is too short and the story cutscenes are just still images which is just lazy.
Also it feels like it was meant to be a mobile game before they finally decided just to make it a console paid game after seeing the other mobile game based on this anime fail miserably. It's the layout of the missions that give me mobile vibes, how there's also clear rewards and first time clear rewards for each mission. The maps are also quite pathetic for a dragon quest game, I definitely wouldn't call this game an Rpg like it's being advertised as.
The best thing in the game is the Temple of Recollection, yet another typical mobile game gimmick but it's quite fun and helps power you up for the story bosses.
I have been collecting Dragon Quest games and memorabilia since the 1980s. I have DQ-themed bedding, mousepads, wall clocks, mounted puzzles, and both Japanese and English versions of every game and peripheral in the series, including all of the custom consoles (3DS, 3DS LL, 2DS LL, DQ Heroes Metal Slime PS4, both DQ Builders PS4s, the DQ XI Loto PS4, and the Loto Switch).
Needless to say, I am dedicated to the series.
I have never been so thoroughly disgusted with a game in my life.
There are SO many great ways to turn Adventure of Dai into a game—having the player play through each episode (similar to Atelier Ryza or Tales of) and discover the world around them. Meet the characters. CARE about the characters.
Instead, we're presented with 5-10 minutes of stop-motion manga panels with voiceovers telling 1/4 of the story interspersed with uninspired ARPG beat-em-up battles with slightly awkward mechanics, and battlefields that are little more than corridors.
This is one of the most typical moves that S-E makes: turning a beloved franchise and series into a sub-subpar game that should've been mobile hack-and-slash shovelware.
@BodkinDQ Yeah I feel like for this game there needs to be a second opinion. As the reviewer seems more disgruntled with the type of game it is rather than how it plays within its genre or compared to other types like it. This particular format seems to be popular with anime with big one on one (or small team on one fights) such as many of the kamen rider or bleach or naruto games but I don’t think it is a format that really sticks with many western gamers. If you remember can you confirm where the game ends if you finish it? That’s really my only hang up. I feel like they could have done the whole series in this game.
@Ryu_Niiyama Absolutely! I'll remember this thread and @ you when I'm done. I'm about 9-10 hrs in the game right now and I'm getting the idea I'm over halfway.
Agreed. Reviewers need to be objective, cos even if a genre isn't your cup of tea, you still need to consider where a game fits into the confines of its genre. It may be a few days, cos of work/life balance, but I'll let ya know where it ends.
@BodkinDQ Thank you!
@IronMan30
Hey it's not a great title, but yes I'm playing since de launch it's very basic but very competent like the article said. I not agree with the poor score. I Think that 6 or 7 it's a better score
@UltimateOtaku91 You comment is very relevant
@BodkinDQ I stop the sea of stars to play only this game. The temple of recollection in fact expand the game experience. The anime parts, I must agree with last comments when someone says that the anime parts is very lazy, i'm agree. But at final the game is good. I prefer to play instead to watch. Watch is very boring for me
This score is about five points lower than I was hoping for…
@Spinal Yeah, temple of recollection has been fun. It's fun collecting bond memories and upgrading spells and said bond memories. I could probably be closer to endgame if it wasn't for the fact I keep grinding there, haha. As for your comment, I can see that. The anime parts border on visual novel and just like you I prefer to play rather than watch, but I still have enjoyed the story nonetheless. Just have to know what you're getting into though, so I've been judging it based on what it is (genre) and not my expectations if that makes any sense.
If you like Arena Brawlers and the Dragon Quest Franchise you'll probably like this game.
On the plus side it has a very very clean visual presentation on Switch thanks to a possible implementation of FSR technology (similar to what Splatoon 3 and TOTK uses)
What is an 'Infinity Strash'? Or just a 'strash' for that matter?
Yeah for every great game there is a lot of stinkers in-between, this one is one of the stinkers. Will probably get it on a sale sometime but won't pay full price for it.
@TheRealKyleHyde the naming is deliberate and is explained in universe.
Avan Strash which is the strongest technique of the Avan-Style is broken into two types Arrow and Break and is a combo of air, earth and wave slash techniques. The term is a combo of strike/slash or strike/crash depending on the version used. It also visually looks like the combo it comes from.
Dai/Dino and other dragon knights technically can add a spell to their sword to boost the attack such as Giga Strash or Zap Strash.
Infinity Strash as an attack to my knowledge isn’t in universe but the game may have added it.
I don’t really have much interest in the game but it is a good manga series at least.
DQ Treasures gets a 8/10 but this game only gets a 4/10.
Must be pretty bad for a DQ spin-off.
Im enjoying the anime so far. On episode 31. The game however, put me to sleep.
When I first saw this I misread the title as Infinity Stramash and was hoping for a Scottish fighting game. Sorely disappointed now.
Reading the review content without looking at the score, one would say this isn't a 4 at all. Maybe no more than a 6, but a scoreline of 4 is harsh IMO
STILL, disappointing however as I had this on my wishlist. I think it'll be one for deep discount only.
Cheers for the review.
