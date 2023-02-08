Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped as part of today's Nintendo Direct showing off new gameplay features — check it out above.

Below we've collected some screens from the new footage featuring a flying contraption, new enemies, Link grinding on a rail, and a whole lot more! Take a look...

The trailer appeared in the final segment of the Direct — of course! — and also revealed that a new Link amiibo will be released alongside the game, as well as a lovely-looking Collector's Edition. Check out the stories below for more details about those.