@Kirgo This right here:

"The elephant in the room, to me, seems to be the industry is highly profitable, even without price increases. This is true on any platform though."

This is something I very much agree with! The gaming industry is highly profitable. While logically we can discuss inflation and development cost as legitimate reasons to increase the cost to $70 (I even wrote an entire post detailing how we are on average paying less for a game now than back in 2006 by an average of $20. Post #155). But, the game industry itself is caught in an ouroboros. We demand higher and higher graphical fidelity which cranks the cost of development where publishers then charge outrages prices for DLC, micro-transactions and freemium experiences and are rewarded for it... then gamers complain and the cycle continues because they buy it in droves anyways.

The reason a lot of these practices exist is due to THQ (not THQ Nordic the original THQ) which to compete with Activision, EA, Ubisoft and others cranked out AAA experiences at ballooned development costs and to recapture that cost implemented season passes, microtransactions and "online passes" (thank Mario that practice is dead and in the trash). Yet despite those practices still went under due to the weight of their own dept. Yet, completely viable companies latched onto those practices and milked them for all their worth. Some for legitimate reasons and others just out of pure greed.

If developers back in 2006-2014 were just honest and increased the price of games to help offset the cost we'd probably have less of these practices. But, even then this is why even increasing the cost now will not offset those practices because it is too little too late. Even at $70USD developers are still making less on each game sold then they would had back during the 360/PS3-era. So, even then it won't make much of a difference outside to just offset maybe the production cost of the physical game rather than development.

So, yeah... I agree. The elephant in this room is still very much so there despite the very logical and reasonable reasons a game now-a-days should be $70... yet even then I'd argue a new AAA game should be $90 and should come with the season pass as free updates. But, now I just sound crazy and I'd rather not give EA and Ubisoft ideas.