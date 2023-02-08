Here we go again everyone - buckle in!

Nintendo is back to showcase its latest Direct presentation, this time putting the focus on "mostly" games launching for the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2023.

Clocking in at "roughly 40 minutes" in length, we're fully expecting Nintendo to shine its spotlight on games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Octopath Traveler II, and more. Dare we hope for some fresh news on Metroid Prime 4..? C'mon Nintendo, we're dyin' over here!

The showcase kicks off at 10pm GMT / 2pm PT / 5pm ET / Thursday 8am (AET), so please... make yourselves comfortable, grab yourselves a nice beverage (heck, if you're in the UK, it'll be 10pm, so why not grab a cool frosty beverage, wheeeeeeey!) and enjoy. We'll be manning the live chat too, so we'll be right here to join in the fun!

And remember... If you don't get exactly what you're looking for from this... that's okay!