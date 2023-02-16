Xenoblade Chronicles 3 made an appearance at last week's Nintendo Direct - announcing the release date for Wave 3. This update has now officially arrived and with it comes a number of bug fixes.
Wave 3 adds the brand new hero Masha. She's able to make accessories for your party using special types of ore. There are also new challenge battles to check out - where you can battle waves of enemies and gain new heroes and abilities as you progress.
Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.3.0, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Ver. 1.3.0 (Released February 15, 2023)
Additional Functionality
- Added compatibility for Expansion Pass Wave 3.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some enemy models were placed where the name and enemy did not match.
- Issues where some Testudos were called “Armadillo”, and some Armadillos were called “Velites”, respectively.
- Fixed an issue where leveling from Class Rank 9 to 10 when clearing the final battle would not unlock Appearances that should be unlocked.
- In the event that this has already occurred, downloading the update will fix the issue, unlocking the appearance.
- Fixed an issue where completing Roald, Fla’ran, and Zooza Collectopedia entries would cause them to display the initial reward.
- Fixed an issue in Challenge Battles where lowering the Effects volume in Audio Settings would still cause battle sounds and footsteps to sound comparatively loud.
- Fixed an issue where sliding down a rope using a specific timing would cause party members to continuously be KO’d and resurrected.
- Fixed an issue where pressing buttons using a specific timing during a loading screen would cause the Battle Menu to appear after launching the game.
- Fixed an issue where successfully completing Mio’s Chain Order would not cause Attacker and Healer hate to decrease.
- Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.
What I cannot wait for is the final batch of the DLC. Once that drops, I'll return to the game for a fresh new run.
The base game was a phenomenal experience, and my GOTY 2022. But I want to see how well it holds up on a second run, since I can replay the first Xenoblade without any issues. And this run will have the new heroes and content, so I'm excited for a familiar but also kinda-new experience!
I just hope we don't have to wait until the literal end of 2023...
Wave 3 looks alright but I'm waiting for the real part of the dlc being the story expansion.
Once that releases I'll buy the expansion and binge all the content.
Please have a good break or smash art for agnus
Let's go! Definitely going to be playing this tonight!
That looks like a scrapped character design. Oh wait…
Keep wanting to pick up the DLC but pretty much waiting for the story expansion, rest of the content getting to it doesn't really seem worth the $30.
Random rogue -like has me crazy excited. Even if it's nothing more then a small distraction, the combat in the core game is solid enough that it has a lot of potential.
