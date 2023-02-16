Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 made an appearance at last week's Nintendo Direct - announcing the release date for Wave 3. This update has now officially arrived and with it comes a number of bug fixes.

Wave 3 adds the brand new hero Masha. She's able to make accessories for your party using special types of ore. There are also new challenge battles to check out - where you can battle waves of enemies and gain new heroes and abilities as you progress.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.3.0, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released February 15, 2023)

Additional Functionality

Added compatibility for Expansion Pass Wave 3.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some enemy models were placed where the name and enemy did not match. Issues where some Testudos were called “Armadillo”, and some Armadillos were called “Velites”, respectively.

Fixed an issue where leveling from Class Rank 9 to 10 when clearing the final battle would not unlock Appearances that should be unlocked. In the event that this has already occurred, downloading the update will fix the issue, unlocking the appearance.

Fixed an issue where completing Roald, Fla’ran, and Zooza Collectopedia entries would cause them to display the initial reward.

Fixed an issue in Challenge Battles where lowering the Effects volume in Audio Settings would still cause battle sounds and footsteps to sound comparatively loud.

Fixed an issue where sliding down a rope using a specific timing would cause party members to continuously be KO’d and resurrected.

Fixed an issue where pressing buttons using a specific timing during a loading screen would cause the Battle Menu to appear after launching the game.

Fixed an issue where successfully completing Mio’s Chain Order would not cause Attacker and Healer hate to decrease.

Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Comment below.