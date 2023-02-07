It's Kate's last day at Nintendo Life, and that means being terribly self-indulgent. And what's more self-indulgent than talking about the Ace Attorney games for an hour?
From the beloved Ace Attorney trilogy to the underrated eShop exclusives of Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice — and even including the niche crossover event that was Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright and the untranslated Miles Edgeworth Investigations 2 — Zion and Kate explore every single game as much as they possibly can in 60 minutes.
So, put on some toasty slippers, grab yourself a cup of whatever hot/alcoholic beverage you prefer, and settle in for a podcast-length discussion of one of the best detective game serieses out there.
Very sad that @KateGray is leaving Nintendo Life. Her writing is one of more prominent reasons why I started frequenting this site. No one comes up with article subheadings like she does.
Best wishes on your next stop, and hope to read more of your stuff.
What a way to bow out! Wonder how the site will cope without crab stories and the many silly back page articles, perhaps interviewing replacements will require some sort of crab exam?
We’re gonna miss you Kate! You gave us some of the funniest and most enjoyable articles on this website.
Also, Ace Attorney talk for an hour? Sounds like my kind of discussion!
I would watch an hour of two people talk about Ace Attorney, even if it weren't Kate and Zion but the two defn makes this a must watch!
I'd love to watch this, but as I STILL haven't played any of the titles outside of the Dual Destinies demo way back when, I think I'll steer clear for now in case of spoilers.
But waitaminute....@KateGray is leaving? Did I miss something? Thanks for giving us some genuinely awesome word groups - loved some of your taglines and the occasional Back Page article especially - and I wish you the best on your next adventure! I also promise that I will at least try the Ace Attorney series...hopefully sooner rather than later.
Kate grey leaving was the emotional truck I didn’t need to get hit with today. Easily my favorite writer on this site
Godspeed, Kate. You will be missed on this site. I wish you luck on whatever journey you’re planning on going.
I'm going to need tissues. Can't believe Kate is leaving. Wish you the best on the next chapter.
Wait, Kate's leaving? But Tears of the Kingdom isn't even out yet!
Guess who's got three thumbs and won't be coming to this site anymore?
Wait Kate is leaving?
That sucks, but best of luck.
Gutted to hear we’ll no longer be treated to the wonderful weirdness that spews forth from Kate’s Gray matter, but I’m so, so glad we’ve had the privilege.
Goddaspeedfast, Kate! May the crabs be forever in your favour.
Aww what @KateGray is leaving. Your articles were always the best part of this site. Best of luck wherever you go from here and if you keep writing I’ll do my best to follow it.
I don't know how much I will frequent this site without Kate on the team, but I know it won't be nearly as much.
I will always be grateful for the safe and warm energy that was extended to LGBT people from Kate's posts, and I will miss that very, very much.
Not a fan of her writing but best wishes and all the succes on whatever project she decides on doing
@EriXz
I agree, I don't care for her humor, but wish her well nonetheless.
Well I didn’t expect this so soon ☹️ Best of luck Kate! They have some big shoes to fill now.
Didn't know Kate was leaving. Best of luck to you, Miss Gray.
Wait what? I love your articles and reviews.. this is very sudden. Best wishes for you Kate!
What a bummer that Kate is leaving. I enjoyed her writing very much. A great antidote to so much of the sentiment in gaming that is expressed online by a very vocal minority. I'll miss her voice here.
Whaaaaat?! Kate, I will miss your writing! It was the best! T_T
Good luck to you!
Take care, Kate.
We love you Kate, thanks for all your amazing work over the last two years!
Terrible news to wake up to honestly. Kate always brought an immense amount of charm and personality to every article she wrote and her presence is going to be sorely missed around here. That being said, this is a very fitting way to send her off and I wish her well on her future endeavours. Thanks for everything here @KateGray !
Never been a fan, however not even a formal leaving announcement? This sites management is a joke... Seriously. 🤦♂️
Oh man, I'm going to miss her weird humorous articles, they were some of my favourite things on this site. Also, it's been 2 years already?
I wish Kate the best of luck in whatever she does next.
Oh no! Kate, you’re a favourite writer of mine on this site! You will be missed, and I hope you enjoy your next adventure!! Good luck, and thanks for the prose
I bought a few of them on the DS and before I played them I got the 3ds trilogy, and before I got a chance to play that I got the switch re-release. So far I’ve still not played any game in the series even after having purchased them several times. Lol. I really need to at least get through the first one one of these days.
Also, thank you for your time on the site Kate! I always enjoyed the perspective you brought with your articles. It was a unique and interesting change from the “norm” that I’ve seen in gaming coverage over the 30 some years I’ve been into the scene.
Will watch the discussion eventually, I first need to play all Ace Attorney games (missing Investigations 2 and both Great)...
But nevermind that, the real news is that @KateGray is leaving!
Sad to hear it, but wish you all the best in whatever you're doing next!
Will miss you @KateGray!! Your articles are always so fun and quirky to read! You and the wonderful staff and NintendoLife have made my daily visits to this site a wonderful daily treat that I always look forward to!
First Jon, now Kate... How much more loss can we take?
Can anyone strap Zion down with duct tape (In a SFW way, get your heads out of the gutter)
He is the bestest boi and we need to PROTECC him. if he leaves I'm done.
Edit: Meanwhile Alex is gonna be some kinda unhinged dad/grandad mad timelord/Nintendo uncle as everyone he loves leaves till it's just him and he's rocking back and forth in an armchair in his slippers stroking his Doshin the the giant plushie, slowly descending into madness when he has no-one to make NL discussion videos with.
@KateGray I'm going to miss your excellent writing and off-beat, quirky humor. I'm sure whatever you'll be working on in the future will be successful. Please check in with us every once in a while.
Thank you everyone 😊 I'll miss you all too!! And I'll keep an eye on NL, don't you worry...
Finally!! ❤️
I don't know why exactly, but this is my favorite all time franchise. Just such comfort gaming to me! ❤️❤️
The characters, the genius puzzle murders and the way they can raise the stakes and surprise you sometimes! It's awesome!
