It's Kate's last day at Nintendo Life, and that means being terribly self-indulgent. And what's more self-indulgent than talking about the Ace Attorney games for an hour?

From the beloved Ace Attorney trilogy to the underrated eShop exclusives of Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice — and even including the niche crossover event that was Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright and the untranslated Miles Edgeworth Investigations 2 — Zion and Kate explore every single game as much as they possibly can in 60 minutes.

So, put on some toasty slippers, grab yourself a cup of whatever hot/alcoholic beverage you prefer, and settle in for a podcast-length discussion of one of the best detective game serieses out there.