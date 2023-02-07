As part of its nine-month earnings report, Nintendo has reconfirmed the release dates for its major upcoming Nintendo Switch titles.

As usual, there are no major surprises with this announcement; if you're anything like us, you're probably counting down the days to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we appreciate Nintendo reiteratig the information regardless.

Despite rumblings that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp would finally be making its way to shop floors soon after its substantial delay last year, it's still listed as 'TBA' in Nintendo's release schedule. Now, this isn't entirely surprising, all told; Nintendo isn't one for making major announcements in an earnings report, after all, but it's still something worth noting.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - February 24th, 2023

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - March 17th, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - May 12th, 2023

Pikmin 4 - 2023

Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: TBA

Look, we're not going to beat around the bush with this one; if we remove Metroid Prime 4 and Advance Wars from the equation, the back half of 2023 is currently looking pretty slim in terms of major software titles. Now, we emphasise the word "currently", because there are whispers of a Nintendo Direct on the horizon for February, but even if this doesn't happen, we're confident Nintendo will fill out its release schedule for the remainder of the year in the coming weeks and months. Trust in Nintendo!