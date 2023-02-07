Nintendo has revealed that Splatoon 3 has sold over 10 million units up to 31st December 2022. The company shared the result in its latest financial report, which covers the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023.

We knew Splatoon 3 would sell well given that it absolutely smashed sales records when it launched back in September 2022, particularly in Japan, but the game has already sold 10.13 million units. To put that into context, Splatoon 2 reached 10.71 million units in June 2020, almost three years after the game's release, and as of March 2022, the second game has sold 13.30 million units.

We'll almost definitely be seeing some deep cuts, here, and we expect Splatoon 3 will overtake Splatoon 2 by the next quarter. But we'll have to see! There are still plenty of Splatfests in the tank, with one coming up very soon.