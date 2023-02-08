@Madao

Why are you just making this crap up?

Average game designer wage in the US, according to "indeed" and "wagestats" is around $20 an hour. It's a hard number to nail down though, given 90% of the people who work on games are logic and art, both of which pay next to nothing and is generally part time or contract work with no benefits.

It's only the software engineer and the creative directors that make any real money. In the US, a "good" game developer will pay around 70k for a developer with experience of talent. A great one, will be as high as 130k. This obviously increases with time, but that's true in Japan too.

Japan, you're WAY better off if you're that 90%, making something closer to $50k a year, full time, with full benefits while top talent is hired at around 80 to 90k.

Nintendo average pay is around 90k USD. Infinity ward is around 110k. Epic is around 91k. Valve is only 70k. EA, across all their studies, 76k.

So no, Nintendo pays about the same as developers in the US, but the difference is that the cost of living in Japan is must lower, and the buying power you get for that money is much better. In a rare example of the "invisable hand" working ...

If you use cost of living index, Nintendo Japan average pay is around $115,000 in USD. Nintendo of America, a intendent company that almost everyone mistakes with the Japanese company Nintendo, which is located in the US, has a average pay of ... $113.000 USD.

Even GOOGLE only hires at around $120,000. When you hear stories of people making mad cash, it's because of promotions and skill. I have a friend who is a software Engineer at google and makes around a million a year, but that's because he has 27 direct reports and two successful software launches under his belt. You don't make money like that in game design unless you're a lead designer, and a good one at that.