Monster Hunter Rise made its debut on the PlayStation and Xbox last month, and it seems to have boosted the game's overall sales. In a new update from Capcom, the base game has now officially surpassed 12 million sales.

To celebrate this special milestone, the Japanese company has released some commemorative artwork and shared the following message:

Capcom: "Monster Hunter Rise has now sold more than 12 million units worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you - our amazing Hunters! Thank you all so much for your incredible support and passion, we know Kamura is in safe hands with you! #MHRise"





Thank you all so much for your incredible support and passion, we know Kamura is in safe hands with you! pic.twitter.com/BSpFqkajFZ Monster Hunter Rise has now sold more than 12 million units worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you - our amazing Hunters!Thank you all so much for your incredible support and passion, we know Kamura is in safe hands with you! #MHRise February 3, 2023

It follows the news last month about the Sunbreak expansion surpassing 5 million units across Switch and PC. It's still scheduled to be released on the PlayStation and Xbox in the near future as well.

This sales update follows the official reveal of the fourth free update for Sunbreak in a special Monster Hunter Digital Event yesterday. It's coming next week and will be followed by a fifth free update in April. Catch up on this in our previous coverage: