Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've known Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak would arrive this February for some time. Now, today during the Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom announced this fourth free title update would be arriving next week on 7th February.

Players can look forward to the new monsters Velkhana and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, expanded anomaly research quests and some weekly event quests.





The hunt continues with the following:



•New Monster: Velkhana

•New Monster: Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax

•Expanded Anomaly Research Quests

•Weekly event quests



🍖: pic.twitter.com/unLNy0bTyx The Free Title Update 4 comes to Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak on 2/7!The hunt continues with the following:•New Monster: Velkhana•New Monster: Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax•Expanded Anomaly Research Quests•Weekly event quests🍖: https://t.co/MXVVND4ruR February 2, 2023

You can learn more and watch the latest Digital Event showcase in full over on the official Monster Hunter YouTube channel. Capcom has also asked fans to take time to share their thoughts about the latest showcase and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak in a new survey.