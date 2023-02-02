At the end of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, Capcom provided a roadmap update - revealing what else to expect in 2023.
Now that it's delievered free title update 1, 2, 3 and soon 4 (launching next week on 7th February), it's now confirmed 'free title update 5 (version. 15) will be arriving this April. It will include a returning Elder Dragon and Powered-up monster.
"There's going to be quite a fearsome monster in this one!"
Here's a look at the remainder of the Sunbreak roadmap in 2023:
Are you looking forward to the next update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak? What else would you like to see from this title in 2023? Comment below.
Comments (3)
I'd love to just lose myself in this game, but there's just no way I'll ever have the time.
@LikelySatan
Best part about MH is you can do one hunt at a time. 15 min and you're done.
It's why the game makes for such a stellar handheld title.
I really wanna get back into Monster Hunter, but I’ve been so scared of the Sunbreak monsters. Got curb stomped on the forth quest and been terrified ever since.
