At the end of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, Capcom provided a roadmap update - revealing what else to expect in 2023.

Now that it's delievered free title update 1, 2, 3 and soon 4 (launching next week on 7th February), it's now confirmed 'free title update 5 (version. 15) will be arriving this April. It will include a returning Elder Dragon and Powered-up monster.

"There's going to be quite a fearsome monster in this one!"

Here's a look at the remainder of the Sunbreak roadmap in 2023:

Are you looking forward to the next update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak? What else would you like to see from this title in 2023? Comment below.