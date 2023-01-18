Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the major paid expansion for the main Monster Hunter Rise game, has now surpassed 5 million sales across the Switch and PC.

To celebrate, we'll be sharing a commemorative in-game item pack. Stay tuned for more info.

Originally released on June 30th, 2022, the Sunbreak expansion brought new monsters, quests, weapons, armor, and story elements to the experience and has been supported with free updates since its launch. Capcom will additionally launch Monster Hunter Rise on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One later this week on January 20th, 2023, with the Sunbreak expansion following later in Q2 2023.

In our review, we praised the expansion significantly, calling it "a success in multiple ways, with enough that's new or different to make it a must-have expansion for Monster Hunter Rise fans". Check out our full 9/10 verdict below: