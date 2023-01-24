As part of its SteamWorld Telegraph Special Broadcast on January 23rd, Thunderful revealed a brand new entry to the SteamWorld franchise: SteamWorld Build, a city builder and dungeon crawler that Thunderful states is a cross between SimCity and Dungeon Keeper.
For more information on the new title, check out the full announcement and breakdown along with the debut trailer. For now, our lovely video producer Alex has managed to get hands on with the title and presents his full impressions in the video below. Is it good? Is it naff? Let's find out together!
There's no firm release date for SteamWorld Build right now beyond a rather vague '2023', but if you'd like to try out the game for yourself, Steam is offering up a demo download right now, so get on it pronto!
Comments (11)
I've found the "SteamWorld" series to be a pretty lacklustre example of just putting a coat of paint, in this case Steam Punk western, onto existing ideas and hoping that's enough to make it stand out. None of the games are "bad", but they don't really have the unique feel that a franchise should give. This looks par for the course.
Steamworld Heist was great and did have its own unique mechanics, but they seem more intent on bouncing around to different genres with every new game rather than refining previous games.
Glad to see them expanding... I received Dig essentially for free as part of a Humble Bundle... had no interest in it, but played it and it was so great that I bought Heist.
SteamWorld Heist was also a wonderful surprise... and Dig 2 was also obviously great.
Would like to see a Heist 2, but not sure what they could do better.
Love the SteamWorld series and I am a big fan of them switching genres so often. Most devs would get beat up for that so I am glad they can get away with it.
@HeroponRiki They don't really need to refine the previous genres, Dig 2, Heist and Quest were all brilliant games
Dig was one of my favorite discoveries on 3DS, and the city-building+dungeon crawling of this one seems right up my alley. Really looking forward to it.
@HeadPirate Not sure what's lacklustre about the series. They're fun and polished to a sheen with a neat aesthetic. Even if they aren't groundbreaking, they're really good and that's all they need to be.
@HeadPirate I'm assuming you meant 'Steamworld' series.
I strongly disagree with your statement. I found Quest to be average but Dig 2 and Heist are some of the best games available on Switch.
sry if i missed it in the video, but does the game maybe have mouse + keyboard support on switch (like hypnospace outlaw for example)? would be great^^
@HeroponRiki - Well, they have had a few interviews over the course of time stating they want to expand on the universe of SteamWorld over characters. Paraphrased, of course, but jumping different genres assists in doing this.
And in case some want to challenge that, here is a link to one of them before Dig 2's release;
https://sourcegaming.info/2017/08/30/straight-from-the-source-image-form-games-steamworld-dig-2/
Of course, he is discussing why Heist was a focus at the time, but likely this has been applied ever since. Of course, this may not be enough for some people out there, there is plenty of other interviews in the same timeframe from others on the team echoing the sentiment. Just... Not gunna spam them all here.
@Indielink
So you're saying they are great, but they are not brilliant, or exceptional. Just great games that have no special merit.
Humm ... if only there was a word for that ...
lackluster
(figuratively) Not exceptional; not worthy of special merit, attention, or interest.
