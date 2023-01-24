As part of its SteamWorld Telegraph Special Broadcast on January 23rd, Thunderful revealed a brand new entry to the SteamWorld franchise: SteamWorld Build, a city builder and dungeon crawler that Thunderful states is a cross between SimCity and Dungeon Keeper.

For more information on the new title, check out the full announcement and breakdown along with the debut trailer. For now, our lovely video producer Alex has managed to get hands on with the title and presents his full impressions in the video below. Is it good? Is it naff? Let's find out together!

There's no firm release date for SteamWorld Build right now beyond a rather vague '2023', but if you'd like to try out the game for yourself, Steam is offering up a demo download right now, so get on it pronto!