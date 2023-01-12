After a much-discussed launch and an initial update which left many feeling disappointed, it looks like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is on track for another overhaul next month as ver.1.2 comes to Switch.

Very little is known about either the update's release date or its contents for the moment, though @SerebiiNet has confirmed that it will be coming in 'late February' and aims to improve the games via "bug fixes and added functionality."

pic.twitter.com/enrytROlUV Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Version 1.2 is set to launch in late February and feature bug fixes and "added functionality" https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ January 12, 2023

Whether the ver.1.2 update will actually change any of the issues that we found with the game at launch remains to be seen. We are sure that we will be hearing more about this update in the coming weeks, hopefully in regard to a more precise release date, so keep your eyes peeled for any changes.

Here's hoping that we get to explore Paldea as it was intended next month.