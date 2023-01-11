The Pokémon Company has dropped a YouTube premier for tomorrow, 12th January, which looks to celebrate the entire Pokédex — which has now reached 1008 Pokémon following the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
Shared by Serebii on Twitter, this is the second celebratory video to be revealed, following variety show PokéDoko's tease just a few days ago. This video is dubbed to be "a special commemorative video", so we're not expecting to see any announcements for generation IX here.
The video premieres on 12th January at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm JST / 13th January 12am AET. If there are any surprises at all, we'll of course let you know — but we're sure this will just be a rundown of all 1008 Pokémon in the Pokédex, along with some new art to go with the new Pokémon.
You can find the video below. Will you be tuning in tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!
[source serebii.net, via twitter.com]
The Pokédex has hit 1008, but still have yet to see a mainline game actually have 1008 playable Pokémon.
I know everyone is going to be mad about dexit, but honestly 1008 Pokemon in one game would be an utter mess. Besides Pokemon should focus on getting their games to actually work first.
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay Fully agree. I think the Pokémon franchise has so many problems, and Dexit was never one of them. I would much prefer to have a Pokémon game with less Pokémon in it but more effort elsewhere.
@KingDunsparce I remember how some people claimed the Dexit was meant to solve problems in Pokémon games, yet since then the games got more of them.
The problem was never the amount of Pokémon, the real issues however are not solved and I highly doubt they ever will, unless huge changes happen.
looking forward to this.
Also hope they have another game update in the works for scarlet to make it run more smoother 🤞🏻
Well hopefully they reveal something, or else I will be woefully disappointed! New DLC+Expansion Pass roadmap please and thank you
@Rayquaza2510 I can imagine that the state of Pokémon could potentially be even worse if they had kept every Pokémon in the game. Or maybe they would have finally hired more employees.
But yeah, I agree that the move seems to have been done solely to cut development time and costs and not to improve other aspects of the game. That's where the real issue seems to lie: lack of motivation to improve or grow.
A shame, but I can and will just keep playing the old games instead. Maybe the next one will convince me to come back.
not expecting any announcements but i’m sure it’ll be a cool video
@ModdedInkling they are not capable of making a game work (or technically acceptable for the hardware it runs on) with 400 pokemon, can’t expect much more from them. I’ve given up on this a couple generations ago. Nintendo should take off pokemon off the hands of GF or pump up the studio with more expertise
@Cero I'm sure Ninendo would love too- but they only publish for Game Freak and the Pokemon company. So they don't have any say. I belive TPC could theoretically give the mainline games to a different company such as they did with Bandai making Snap or chunsoft doing mystery dungeon. Just because it hasn't happened yet I don't see why it couldn't.
Nice, will definitely check it out. Congrats to Game Freak!
As others have said Game Freak can't manage to make a game with 400 Pokémon (technically 500 as 100 are coded into the game that are only available through Home when it is updated) run properly. Imagine if they had to code in 1008 Pokémon. If the game runs poorly now, it would be a disaster if they had 1008 Pokémon in it. The writing was on the wall in Pokémon Sun and Moon in 2016 which were the first games not to have a national dex. Moving the series to the Switch gave them the opportunity to stop including all Pokémon in one game under the guise of the new higher fidelity models. If not having every known Pokémon at your disposal is bothersome to you then don't buy the games. The games are still selling at record breaking pace so don't expect to see a national dex anytime soon.
