The Pokémon Company has dropped a YouTube premier for tomorrow, 12th January, which looks to celebrate the entire Pokédex — which has now reached 1008 Pokémon following the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
Shared by Serebii on Twitter, this is the second celebratory video to be revealed, following variety show PokéDoko's tease just a few days ago. This video is dubbed to be "a special commemorative video", so we're not expecting to see any announcements for generation IX here.
The video premieres on 12th January at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm JST / 13th January 12am AET. If there are any surprises at all, we'll of course let you know — but we're sure this will just be a rundown of all 1008 Pokémon in the Pokédex, along with some new art to go with the new Pokémon.
You can find the video below. Will you be tuning in tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!
[source serebii.net, via twitter.com]
Comments (5)
The Pokédex has hit 1008, but still have yet to see a mainline game actually have 1008 playable Pokémon.
I know everyone is going to be mad about dexit, but honestly 1008 Pokemon in one game would be an utter mess. Besides Pokemon should focus on getting their games to actually work first.
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay Fully agree. I think the Pokémon franchise has so many problems, and Dexit was never one of them. I would much prefer to have a Pokémon game with less Pokémon in it but more effort elsewhere.
@KingDunsparce I remember how some people claimed the Dexit was meant to solve problems in Pokémon games, yet since then the games got more of them.
The problem was never the amount of Pokémon, the real issues however are not solved and I highly doubt they ever will, unless huge changes happen.
looking forward to this.
Also hope they have another game update in the works for scarlet to make it run more smoother 🤞🏻
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...