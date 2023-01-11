The Pokémon Company has dropped a YouTube premier for tomorrow, 12th January, which looks to celebrate the entire Pokédex — which has now reached 1008 Pokémon following the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Shared by Serebii on Twitter, this is the second celebratory video to be revealed, following variety show PokéDoko's tease just a few days ago. This video is dubbed to be "a special commemorative video", so we're not expecting to see any announcements for generation IX here.

The video premieres on 12th January at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm JST / 13th January 12am AET. If there are any surprises at all, we'll of course let you know — but we're sure this will just be a rundown of all 1008 Pokémon in the Pokédex, along with some new art to go with the new Pokémon.

You can find the video below. Will you be tuning in tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!