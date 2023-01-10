The Pokémon series has come a long way and as of the ninth generation (Pokémon Scarlet and Violet), there are now more than 1,000 Pokémon.

As part of this milestone, the Japanese variety show PokéDoko apparently has a special "world premiere" video scheduled to air during its upcoming episode later this week on 15th January. According to a translation via Serebii.net, it promises to make trainers enjoy the games "100 times more":





It's unclear if this video will be uploaded online, but if we hear or see anything, we'll be sure to provide an update.

As noted in our story dating back to last November, the total amount of Pokémon has now been raised to 1008. And that's supposedly not including regional variants like the Paldea region Wooper. The 1000th Pokémon (Gholdengo) is the evolution of the coin chest Pokémon Gimminghoul.