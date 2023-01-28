It seems Square Enix is once again calling on fans to have their say about what games they would like to see next. In a recent Japanese survey, the company known for the Final Fantasy series asked local residents of Japan what games and genres they would like to see from Team Asano in the future.

Team Asano, in case you need a refresher, most recently worked on the HD-2D Switch exclusive Bravely Default II and also Triangle Strategy. In the same survey, Square Enix asked fans about future remakes and remasters. These were the two questions featured:

- Which video game genre would you like to see Team Asano develop?

- What kind of games would you like to see remade or remastered in the future? (Not limited to Square Enix titles)

Square Enix's next HD-2D release Octopath Traveler II arrives next month on the Nintendo Switch. There's also a Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in the pipeline.

Last October, the Bravely Default developer (Team Asano) also asked fans if they wanted a third major entry in the series. In past interviews, producer Tomoyo Asano has also spoken about a new chapter in the series.