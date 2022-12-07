News on the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been sparse since its announcement in May 2021, but series creator Yuji Horii has hinted in an interview with Famitsu (with excerpts translated by SatsumaFS for Nintendo Everything) that we might not have to wait much longer for some info.
The video game veteran was talking to Famitsu about his collaboration with a famous toy designer in Japan, which involved Horii talking about many aspects of the Dragon Quest series and his childhood with the publication. And eventually, Horii was asked about the future of the series — and both Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Dragon Quest XII came up.
Horii's response was brief and vague, but it hinted at some news for at least one of the titles:
"We’re working hard on Dragon Quest XII and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake! I can’t say much yet, but we might be able to deliver more news on DQIII soon. We’re grateful that people are putting big expectations on DQIII too."
Just the other week, Square Enix announced that we'll be getting new information about Dragon Quest games at Jump Festa, which takes place on 17th and 18th December in Japan. So it's looking likely that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake might just be one of the games in attendence.
The game has yet to be confirmed for Switch, but given the history of HD-2D — starting with Octopath Traveler in 2018, with the most recent HD-2D game, Live A Live, being another Square Enix remake — we're confident that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be coming to the console. Don't hold us to that, though!
Are you excited to hear more about this Dragon Quest III remake? Select your command in the comments!
[source famitsu.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (9)
Hope this get a states side release date. I’ve been dying to play this since I saw it’s announcement long ago 😭
I still need to play more of the older DQ games. I liked DQ11 S a lot.
I've played DQ 1, 2, 3 and 4 on the NES, and then I went on and played the DS version of 4. I haven't played the more modern versions of 123 yet (Though I have the Switch collection), and I haven't played 5, 6, 7, 8 or 9 yet (Though I have them all on DS / 3DS). ...
When I played the DS version of 4 immediately after having played the NES version, I was astounded at how much better of a game overall the DS version was compared to NES. It was such a huge improvement in all areas.
So even though I played NES DQ3, this new version might be very well worth checking out anyway, even though I still have so many others to get through!
ALL NES versions of DW1-4 need this treatment. I hope they don't just stop at 3. Less XP grinding (BY A LOT) would also be great.
Do we know which platforms this releases on?
I've been wondering what happened to this game! I've been looking forward to it since it was announced. I finished DQ4 not too long ago and I'm probably gonna start DQ5 soon!
It's kinda weird how long DQ3 remake is taking considering it was revealed back in May 2021. But considering the massive volume of JRPGs in the past few years (and a large percent from SquareEnix alone), perhaps it's a good thing DQ3 is still on hold. Wishful thinking, but perhaps it will come bundled with the first two games as well all in the HD-2D style as hinted in the reveal announcement.
@SonOfDracula i might be wrong but i think it's just switch that's expected so far - although i could see this coming to other platforms as i think octopath and dq11 have done well by doing so
Been looking forward to this one myself. Never played a Dragon Quest game before outside of 11's demo which I loved (definitely need to get around to getting that at some point) and this looks like it'll be the perfect starting point. Plus: if you know me, you'll know I'm an absolute sucker for HD-2D
Yeap we need Dragon Quest 1 & 2 in this style too then they could easily port DQ4-6 from the DS remake to Switch and give us ports of DQ7-9 all together too. I need all my Dragon Quest legacy all in one console and Steam and Switch are the only two platforms I could see the series do well on.
I need this in my life!
