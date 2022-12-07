Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

News on the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been sparse since its announcement in May 2021, but series creator Yuji Horii has hinted in an interview with Famitsu (with excerpts translated by SatsumaFS for Nintendo Everything) that we might not have to wait much longer for some info.

The video game veteran was talking to Famitsu about his collaboration with a famous toy designer in Japan, which involved Horii talking about many aspects of the Dragon Quest series and his childhood with the publication. And eventually, Horii was asked about the future of the series — and both Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Dragon Quest XII came up.

Horii's response was brief and vague, but it hinted at some news for at least one of the titles:

"We’re working hard on Dragon Quest XII and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake! I can’t say much yet, but we might be able to deliver more news on DQIII soon. We’re grateful that people are putting big expectations on DQIII too."

Just the other week, Square Enix announced that we'll be getting new information about Dragon Quest games at Jump Festa, which takes place on 17th and 18th December in Japan. So it's looking likely that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake might just be one of the games in attendence.

The game has yet to be confirmed for Switch, but given the history of HD-2D — starting with Octopath Traveler in 2018, with the most recent HD-2D game, Live A Live, being another Square Enix remake — we're confident that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be coming to the console. Don't hold us to that, though!

Are you excited to hear more about this Dragon Quest III remake? Select your command in the comments!