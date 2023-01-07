Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Washing things might not necessarily sound like fun, but PowerWash Simulator has managed to make a name for itself over the past year.

It was announced for the Nintendo Switch last September, and now in the latest update, it seems the game could be splashing onto the hybrid platform at the end of this month. A tweet by the PlayStation Europe Twitter account has seemingly confirmed a 30th January 2023 release.

In a previous update last December, FuturLab shared the following message:

"Console launch announcements and releases for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 will also be coming with content announcements early next year"

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in playing this game on Switch? Tell us below.