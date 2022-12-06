At the Tokyo Game Show in September, Square Enix announced the washing and cleaning simulation PowerWash Simulator for the Nintendo Switch.
There was no date shared at the time, and now indie developer FuturLab has provided an update - revealing a release will be locked in for this platform in "early 2023". This will include some new content announcements as well.
"Console launch announcements and releases for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 will also be coming with content announcements early next year...we hope to share more soon"
This title was originally released as part of a Square Enix Collective collab last May. In PowerWash Simulator, players have to clean everything in sight. Here's a bit about it (via Xbox.com) along with a look:
"Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish."
Will you be checking out this game when it splashes onto the Switch in 2023? Comment below.
[source futurlab.co.uk]
Comments (3)
I wonder when it will splash onto Switch
This is ridiculously addictive and chill, play it off and on on Xbox. One of those titles you never knew we needed to exist. I suggest every one try it if you need some zen in your day.
Like Pac-Man, there's something about "collect all the things", or Super Mario Sunshine "clean all the things" that humans just love. Can I get my garden hose simulator now?
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...