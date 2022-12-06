At the Tokyo Game Show in September, Square Enix announced the washing and cleaning simulation PowerWash Simulator for the Nintendo Switch.

There was no date shared at the time, and now indie developer FuturLab has provided an update - revealing a release will be locked in for this platform in "early 2023". This will include some new content announcements as well.

"Console launch announcements and releases for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 will also be coming with content announcements early next year...we hope to share more soon"

This title was originally released as part of a Square Enix Collective collab last May. In PowerWash Simulator, players have to clean everything in sight. Here's a bit about it (via Xbox.com) along with a look:

"Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish."

Will you be checking out this game when it splashes onto the Switch in 2023? Comment below.