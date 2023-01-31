E3 is returning as a physical event for the first time in four years in 2023, and while it was expected to be a return to form for one of the biggest showcases in the gaming calendar, it seems it could be without the major players.

According to an "exclusive" by IGN, the gaming media outlet has been informed by "multiple knowledgeable sources" Nintendo, Sony and Xbox will not be joining in on the E3 2023 fun, and will also not have a "presence" on the show floor at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

While it's no surprise Nintendo won't be hosting a showcase at the event, as noted in the report, the Japanese company has traditionally maintained a booth at E3 year after year.

The article goes on to mention how PlayStation originally dropped out of the event in 2019 due to "reported disagreements" and Xbox this year has already announced its own summer showcase and supposedly won't have a booth at this year's event.

In a statement last September, ReedPop said it was ready to "reunite the industry" with the annual gaming event. Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.