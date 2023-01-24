Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've finished Return to Monkey Island and are simply itching to dive into another point-and-click adventure, then good news, because Tall Story Games' Lucy Dreaming will be launching on Switch on February 28th, 2023.

Described as a mix of Monkey Island, Monty Python, and Blackadder, the game - which originally launched in October 2022 on Steam and mobile - stars Lucy, who finds herself in the "very British" town of Figgington amidst a decade-long mystery. With visuals that resemble the rather excellent Thimbleweed Park and voice talent including Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood) himself, it definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on.

Here's some more information from Tall Story Games:

Ride your bike around the small British town of Figgington to meet its sardonic residents. Use your map to explore every corner, from its run-down town centre to the local pub as you discover the town's deepest, darkest secrets. Learn techniques for dream control and enter Lucy's mind to unlock hidden memories, discover the past and unearth the disturbing truth behind her recurring nightmares. Along the way, you'll need to solve a huge variety of puzzles, so pour yourself a nice cup of tea and bring your powers of observation, logic and lateral thinking.

From her dysfunctional family and the cynical Figgington townsfolk to the myriad of extraordinary characters from the depths of Lucy's subsonscious, do you have what it takes to pacify giant crabs, interrogate old ladies, satisfy toddlers and bargain with trolls? Just don’t forget your teddy bear.

Will you be picking up Lucy Dreaming when it launches on Switch next month? Pop on down to the comments and let us know!