What has it gots in its pocketses, precious? A release date for troubled Lord of the Rings game, Gollum!
Initially announced for Switch in 2020 and aiming at a release in 2021, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a Daedelic Entertainment-developed stealth-parkour game starring the titular weird gremlin on a quest to chase the One Ring. Unfortunately, it was delayed until 2022, then the Switch version alone was pushed back further as the other versions were slated for September 1st 2022, then all versions were delayed "by a few months" back in July 2022, but without a definitive release date.
Now, at last, we have a release window: April-September 2023. That's more than a few months, but Gollum really can't afford to split hairs, can he? He's only got a handful.
The publisher, Nacon, revealed this new release window in a financial report, in which they stated that the game would be out "in the first half of FY 2023-24".
Hopefully we'll have a more exact date soon.
[source corporate.nacongaming.com]
Comments (7)
I really hope all the extra time has been used to make the game awesome, cause I’m looking forward to this one
Can't help but feel this is a game on a hiding to nothing.
No one was really asking for it, Gollum is an uninteresting character and any footage shown has not looked good nevermind great.
Has bomb written all over it.
Hope I'm wrong!
This is a pretty high profile production for Daedalic, and in a genre they aren't that familiar with. So I'm not surprised if COVID and IP holder expectations, along with a buyout from Nacon in early 2022 would slow things down. ^^
Ah yes, a broad enough window for another delay if their horoscopes tell them so in, like, August.
@SBandy1 Gollum is a lot, but he is absolutely not uninteresting.
Lord of the Rings: The Milkining
@sanderev
Meh, he is addicted to the ring and is annoying.
Interesting to some, not for me.
