The newest chapter in Nintendo's long-running tactical role-playing series Fire Emblem arrives on the Switch next week. Despite this, the game's already getting scheduled maintenance.

This was spotted by the Twitter bot, NinStatusBot - which shares information about Nintendo's maintenance and server outages. Given we're a week out from the release of Fire Emblem Engage, it's not all that surprising. In saying this, it's not often you see scheduled maintenance this early.





Maintenance has been scheduled for "Fire Emblem™ Engage" on 11 Jan from 05:00 UTC to 07:30 UTC.#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aykmAi3rc6 [Maintenance Scheduled]Maintenance has been scheduled for "Fire Emblem™ Engage" on 11 Jan from 05:00 UTC to 07:30 UTC. #Maintenance January 11, 2023

If we hear or see anything else about a possible day-one update or something similar for Fire Emblem Engage, we'll be sure to let you know. There's a chance it might be linked to the Expansion Pass Wave 1 DLC - arriving on the same day (20th January). The previous major entry Fire Emblem: Three Houses also got a day-one update (containing some minor adjustments and fixes) when it was released in 2019.

