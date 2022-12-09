Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During The Game Awards show today, Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage would be receiving Expansion Pass DLC. The first of four waves of DLC will be releasing alongside the game's launch on 20th January next year. Pre-orders for the full pass are now live on the Switch eShop for $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

It will add the following content:

Wave 1

Emblem character - Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

Emblem character - Tiki

In-game support items

In-game accessories

Silver card

"Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as one in-game Emblem, as well as Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light as another Emblem. Emblems can be summoned in Fire Emblem Engage to fight alongside the main heroes, helping boost their stats and assisting them in combat."

This first content pack will be followed by three additional waves throughout 2023. Exact release dates for Wave 2, Wave 3 and Wave 4 have not been confirmed yet, but players can expect an update in the future. This will also include details about the "new story scenario" in Wave 4.

Wave 2

In-game support items (consumable items & crafting materials)

New in-game accessories (additional emblems)

Wave 3

Additional Fire Emblem characters

Wave 4

New story scenario (a separate story from the main chapter based story)

New characters, location and maps

Added class types

Fire Emblem Engage launches on 20th January - the same day as Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass. Will you be checking out this extra DLC? Comment below.