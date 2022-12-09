During The Game Awards show today, Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage would be receiving Expansion Pass DLC. The first of four waves of DLC will be releasing alongside the game's launch on 20th January next year. Pre-orders for the full pass are now live on the Switch eShop for $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).
It will add the following content:
Wave 1
- Emblem character - Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude
- Emblem character - Tiki
- In-game support items
- In-game accessories
- Silver card
"Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude from Fire Emblem: Three Houses as one in-game Emblem, as well as Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light as another Emblem. Emblems can be summoned in Fire Emblem Engage to fight alongside the main heroes, helping boost their stats and assisting them in combat."
This first content pack will be followed by three additional waves throughout 2023. Exact release dates for Wave 2, Wave 3 and Wave 4 have not been confirmed yet, but players can expect an update in the future. This will also include details about the "new story scenario" in Wave 4.
Wave 2
- In-game support items (consumable items & crafting materials)
- New in-game accessories (additional emblems)
Wave 3
- Additional Fire Emblem characters
Wave 4
- New story scenario (a separate story from the main chapter based story)
- New characters, location and maps
- Added class types
Fire Emblem Engage launches on 20th January - the same day as Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass. Will you be checking out this extra DLC? Comment below.
Comments (31)
I think I finally found the reason I dislike this game's entire artstyle so much.
Just look at Edelgard.... How and why?
Nintendo has been racking up quite a lot of awards in The Game Awards haven't they
Sorry. Day 1 paid DLC always turns me off a game
Honestly the Fire Emblem franchise does absolutely nothing for me.
Great for those that do enjoy it, however.
I have never played a fe game before, but this looks really fun to me, can’t wait to see more.
Great to see more content coming to the game. Can't wait to play this one.
Have to admit it that music pulled me in more than anything else.
Is it now normal for modern games to announce paid DLC before the game even has come out?
Remember when people complained about season pass when the game wasn’t out?
It’s interesting that the same people are quiet when Nintendo does it.
Nintendo has been doing this a lot lately. Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade 3 also were announced to have paid expansions before the games even released. Breath of the Wild did it too; they'll probably pull it yet again with Tears of the Kingdom.
I'm sorry, why are you announcing DLC before it's even arrived? Now the game feels incomplete, or that you purposely left things out to make a bigger buck. Ew.
Love Fire Emblem. Don't love this.
Well, nice of them to go ahead and confirm a month before release my theory that the only reason they're doing the tacked-on Emblem system is because it's a convenient excuse to sell DLC.
Day 1 DLC? C’mon, man…
DLC announced before a game launches is a disgusting practice.
@Ade117 I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with, "We're doing DLC," since that's just like the realities of the industry at this point and it's not like it's generally content that would have still been made otherwise.
That said I do still find it dumb having this all ready to download on day one, and just the whole nature of how the Emblems are basically just using, "You like nostalgia, seeeeeee?" as a plot point to justify selling models of characters from other games to stand next to you like that's supposed to mean anything.
Good lord, just add it to the game!
You're still working on the game, the game isn't released yet, just add it to the game!
Cool, Hector might get a chance after all. Wish the season pass came with the divine edition though.
@Not_Soos BotW was different though. Yes, they announced the DLC when the base game released, but the DLC wasn't actually released for another 4 months (wave 1) and then again 5 months after that first DLC. That was plenty of time for Nintendo to develop the paid content. Meanwhile, they wanted to get the base game out for the system launch, which felt complete anyway.
But this day one BS for FE shouldn't be excused and people need to speak with their wallets.
What did they do to my girl Edelgard’s face…
Most series that dabble in waifu go gacha pretty quick. I don't know if this is that.
While I understand people being against day 1 paid DLC, this is Nintendo so I few them a little differently because they generally aren’t going to chop a game just to sell DLC. The game will be full and robust and have plenty of content on day 1. Also no one does more free DLC than N. Games like Arms, AC, Kirby, Mario Tennis and Golf and Switch sports have all had lots of free DLC. This is a season pass which is getting more prominent on Day1. So just don’t but it on day 1, play the game and after wearing it out by the Season pass and play on. As long as those season passes deliver good content across all waves I am fine with it. The DLC from 3houses was well worth the buy in the end.
@Arkay I would suggest the earlier titles. No waifu or highscho BS.
I sure do miss the Tellius Fire Emblem games.
@QuickSilver88 Honestly man, I don't know. Folks seem to give Nintendo a free pass with this stuff, but not so much the competition.
I was going to buy Engage day one, but will be crossing it off for now. Did the same thing with Xenoblade 3, and will do it for Breath of the Wild, if that's how they want to so it.
You are right with it becoming more prominent though. Development is becoming more expensive - it's arguably justified as well.
Still, I'd much rather shell out 80 to 100 bucks for the full experience, which isn't realistic. I'll wait. The fomo isn't going to phase me. It's hard to say "no". The game looks fun.
For me, it's a pass for now. (It kinda sucks seeing Nintendo act exactly like the other companies now. Can I blame them? No, but it sucks anyway.)
@MrHonest
Nintendo has been doing this all the time, going back to Zelda Breath of the Wild and Smash Bros Ultimate. Even just this year alone, Xenoblade 3 and Splatoon 3 had their paid DLCs unveiled before those games officially launched.
You should expect Nintendo to talk about post-launch DLC content before their games launch (assuming said game even gets DLC) and be surprised when they don't.
Uh didn't Fire Emblem have day 1 DLCs since Awakening? At any rate I highly doubt that this is content that was cut from the game or would make the game feel incomplete if you don't have it. Although Tiki is quite tempting of course...
Hard pass ...
You don't take my money, Nintendo. Not this time.
This practice is so exhausting and p's me off to no end.
I actually wouldn't mind the practice if a complete edition with all DLC + updates on the cartridge would be released once all of the content is complete, but buying a base game with no guarantee that I will ever own a complete version of the experience physically is increasingly turning me off from buying certain games entirely. I'm happy to own Breath of the Wild and Pokémon Sword and Shield in complete physical form, but these are in the extreme minority of Nintendo-published releases.
I've bought virtually every other Fire Emblem game since Awakening on day one, but I'm skipping this for now, just as I skipped Fire Emblem Heroes: Three Hopes and Xenoblade 3 until some kind of announcement is made regarding a Torna-style physical release of the DLC story content. Your move, Nintendo.
@Sisilly_G I've pretty much decided that this will be the last console I'll ever collect for. I get that DLC is not a new thing anymore, but when even Nintendo is committed to piecemeal releases of content after the supposed main course is unveiled, it's clear that the market is solidly shaped in such a manner. More than ever, games feel like a commodity.
@farrgazer : Games have almost always been commodified, but there is no longer respect given to how they are delivered as a product nor to their preservation.
For all of the faults of day one updates and the like, Nintendo have at least had the forethought to include the ability to wirelessly transfer that data between consoles, which serves as a small consolation as we can effectively back up all of the patches in this way.
No such thing can be done with DLC, not even free DLC, without taking the modding/hacking route.
So is this DLC supposed to keep alive a dying game that's not been released or is there a new defense why this crap is okay that I missed?
