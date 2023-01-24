Following on from UNO, Nintendo has announced that the next free game trial for Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers in Europe is Snipperclips. From 27th January, NSO users will be able to give this lovely little puzzle game, which was a launch title on the Switch, a whirl.

Boasting co-operative gameplay with up to four people, or you can play on your own, Snipperclips utilises its paper aesthetics in everything. You'll cut out chunks of other characters to get through each task which can include balancing a pencil on your head, dunking a basketball into the goal, and making arrows or other shapes.

There's also a Party mode where you can take on unique puzzles, or Blitz mode where you can play against your friends in hockey and basketball, or just continually snip each other down.





Download now so you're all set to snip from 27/01: pic.twitter.com/KvpQKXMyYF Prepare for papery puzzles aplenty in the next #NintendoSwitchOnline Game Trial: #Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!Download now so you're all set to snip from 27/01: https://t.co/SJ5I9h3eQ7 January 24, 2023

At the moment, this free trial is only available to subscribers in Europe. UNO is the current trial game in North America until 29th January, and we're sure Snipperclips will follow suit.

It's safe to say we loved Snipperclips back in 2017, and we gave the game an 8/10, and said, "It's a shining example of how games can be accessible and fun for players of any level".