Nintendo has announced that UNO is set to be the next free game trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Europe. The freebie is available to download from the Switch eShop right now, but it won't be playable until the trial begins on 19th January.
The chances are you will have come across UNO before and you don't need us to tell you how the game works (yep, we have also been a part of those long family game nights that get a little too competitive). In one of the few differences between the Switch version and the OG card game, the power of online play lets you play solo against others from around the world — perfect for working on your skills before the next family event.
This is, as we have come to expect, a trial by name and a trial by nature and subscribers will once again have only one week to play the game for free before the virtual cards are snatched from our virtual hands. Any saved data will be carried over to the full game if you do decide to purchase though, so there's always that!
Will you be picking up or skipping on this one? Play your cards in the comments below!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (20)
This strikes me as being an unbelievably weird choice for a trial game. Flipping heck. Maybe it's just me, but surely there are more tempting games which haven't been on trial yet?
What other innovative experiences will we get to try via this service? Checkers? Tic-tac-toe?
I’m joking of course, but is this really what you want to show people is a definitive game for the system? Odd choice.
Huh, so did Mattel or Uno pay them or something, like what makes them want to promote Uno of all things
Switch online subscriptions are bound to go up after this announcement
This seems like the perfect type of game to play for free with the limited trial time period. A week is relatively short.
Lame. I have more fun playing actual Uno then I would this.
@JakedaArbok Don't be too sure, they might do that as well.
Considering this was a free game back on Xbox Live on the 360 years ago - £8, no thanks.
Now it's time for the Uno memes to crawl back out again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hryAPx9OFZM
I am not in Europe, but I would try this. Last Card is a lot of fun on Clubhouse Gsmes.
Just play the actual Uno, it's more fun than digital on the tv.
Meanwhile Japan gets Snipperclips Plus as their Trial.
YOU HAVE UNO ON YOUR SWITCH, IT CAME FREE WITH YOUR TRIAL
"You guys wanna play UNO and i can record it and make that my upload tonight?"
Isn’t this game like 3 dollars lol
Is there any reason to get this when you already have 51 Worldwide Games which also has Uno?
Wow.....I'm actually shocked.
This looks like a good, fun card game. I want to check it. Well done. I am in shock. 19th January is not far away.
Junk! Haha, compare this to Ys VIII which was a quality game. But hey, Uno is something.
@PBandSmelly was looking for this comment, thank you very much.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...