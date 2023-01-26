We last heard about the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak free title updates back in December of last year as Capcom revealed an all-new roadmap. While that announcement set up the fourth free title update to land at some point in February, it looks like next week will give us a much better idea of when the new content will be coming and what it will entail.

Shared via the @monsterhunter Twitter, Capcom has announced the next in a line of digital events will be airing on 1st February at 15:00 PST/ 23:00 GMT to reveal all about the game's Free Title Update 4. Aside from nailing down a more precise release date, the event will also give us our first glimpse at some new monsters, reveal the updated roadmap and go into detail about some upcoming free DLC.





🎤 Hosted by Elgado's lead scientist, Bahari (VA: The Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event returns on Feb. 1, 3 PM PST/ 23:00 GMT! Find out what's coming in Free Title Update 4, including a returning Elder Dragon, the latest roadmap, and more!🎤 Hosted by Elgado's lead scientist, Bahari (VA: @voxbyj00lz ). pic.twitter.com/SU7tD4UUDr January 26, 2023

All of this is set to be presented by Bahari the Scientist himself (well, Julian Smith voicing the character, but you get the picture) so expect high energy from the get-go.

The last digital event back in November gave us a boatload of information on Title Update 3, so here's hoping that next week can do the same for the game's future. We'll just have to wait and see...