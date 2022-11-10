Even though the last free major update was only in late September, we have been eagerly awaiting news on what is next for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Fortunately, all is to be revealed next week as the game will host a digital event on 16th November, 2022 at 2pm GMT / 6am PST / 3pm CET which will share more details on Free Title Update 3 - including that all-important release date.

We had known for a while now that the latest free addition to the game would be coming to the Switch in late November, but this upcoming digital event should help us to really nail it down. Aside from telling us just when we we will be able to get our hands on this add-on, the show will also dive into new monsters, expanded gameplay systems and the roadmap for the future.





📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7NCNN pic.twitter.com/w7pxwbBhNB All will be revealed for Free Title Update 3 in the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event, hosted by none other than Dame Fiorayne!New challenges await you…📆 Nov 16🕖 6:00 PST / 14:00 GMT🎤 Host: Dame Fiorayne ( @ValerieArem November 10, 2022

All of this will be presented to us by none other than Dame Fiorayne herself (well, Valerie Arem doing the voice, but you get the idea), so expect a show full of dramatic British accents a-plenty.

Just last week the game's director shared a little more information on what is to come in the Free Title Update 3, detailing new settings for follower commands. This followed the roadmap tweet from Capcom back in October which ran us through the updates as far as this one.

As for what the future of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak holds, well, we'll just have to tune in on the 16th November to find out.