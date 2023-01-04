There are a lot of notable characters in Persona 5 Royal, but who is the most popular of them all? Atlus and Sega recently decided to put the debate to rest with an official poll asking fans to nominate their favourite character.

The list of 10 included characters like Morgana, and in the top three we've got Kasumi Yoshizawa, Makoto Niijima and Joker in first:

1. Hero / Joker

2. Makoto Niijima

3. Kasumi Yoshizawa

4. Futaba Sakura

5. Goro Akechi

6. Ann Takamaki

7. Yusuke Kitagawa

8. Morgana

9. Ryuji Sakamoto

10. Haru Okumura

This special poll follows the news at the end of last year about the Switch sales of Persona 5 Royal surprassing the million mark. P5R has now also reached 3.3 million sales in total. If you haven't tried it out yet, it's well worth a look - we gave it an outstanding 10 out of 10 stars.

On a related note, Atlus recently teased its plans for 2023, mentioning how it's currently preparing several new game announcements. You can learn more in our previous story: