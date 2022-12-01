Persona 5 Royal
Image: Atlus

In a message shared online, Atlus has confirmed that the recent launch of Persona 5 Royal on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC has now surpassed 1 million units sold. This figure accounts for sales across digital platforms and physical retail copies.

Additionally, when including the original release on the PlayStation 4, total sales for Persona 5 Royal have now reached 3.3 million worldwide as of the end of November 2022. Regarding the Persona 5 series as a whole (including Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight), sales have reached an impressive 8.3 million worldwide.

Finally, the entire Persona franchise has now reached a total of 16.8 million unit sales worldwide. Nice job, Atlus!

To celebrate, Atlus has released a new accolades trailer for the game to showcase some choice comments from review outlets. Check it out:

