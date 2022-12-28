It's been an action-packed year for Sonic the Hedgehog, but it seems he won't be slowing down anytime soon. In the same Famitsu interview where Japanese developers look ahead to 2023, Sonic Team's Takashi Iizuka has taken a moment to tease what's on the horizon.

According to Iizuka, the plan is to maintain the momentum of the past year. As a result, Sega is already preparing a "second wave" of Sonic content, and there's "a lot more" outside of the already announced Sonic Frontiers roadmap. Here's the full translation (thanks, Gematsu):

Takashi Iizuka: "This past year was the biggest year in Sonic history, including the release of the movie sequel, new titles Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, and the Netflix animation Sonic Prime. We are preparing a second wave to keep the fans happy and maintain that momentum going into 2023. We already announced additional content for Sonic Frontiers, but there is a lot more outside of that, so please look forward to it.”

Throughout next year, the latest Sonic game Frontiers will be receiving free DLC updates. There are three content drops in total planned. Players can expect a Juke Box, Photo Mode, new challenge modes, Sonic's Birthday celebration, open zone challenge new Koco, new playable characters and new story content.