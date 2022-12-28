Japanese publication Famitsu has posted its usual end-of-year creator interviews with prominent local developers and once again, it's provided some insight to the year ahead.

Koji Igarashi - known for his work on the Castlevania series and more recently the troubled Kickstarter project Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - mentions how he wants to wrap up work on the "remaining content" for Bloodstained, which will apparently lead the team to "the next step" (translation via Gematsu).

His colleague Shuntaro Iida adds to this - mentioning how the team is "striving every day to be able to make a big announcement in 2023". Unfortunately, he didn't share any details beyond this.

In case you missed it, last year in June 2021, 505 Games and ArtPlay revealed they were in the "very early planning stages" for a Bloodstained sequel. Since then, the original game has received a number of crossover promotions and character updates. You can learn more in our existing coverage: