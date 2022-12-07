Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope came out a little over a month ago now and was instantly met by high praise indeed (scoring 8/10 in our review). If the first game in the series is anything to go by, then we can see this sequel being something of a sleeper hit thanks to some nice eShop discounts in the coming years. If, however, the urge to get involved hasn't gone away in the past month (despite a pretty intimidating looking battle system) then Nintendo's newest video guide has your back.

Similar to what the company set out to do with its Splatoon 3 tutorial video back in August, here Nintendo breaks down everything that you will need to know about Sparks of Hope before purchasing. This includes a whistle-stop tour of the movement mechanics, weapon types, Spark abilities and enemy attacks. Revision starts now, we guess.

While it might seem a little strange to be releasing such a tutorial all these weeks after the game came out, we appreciate that Nintendo is making an effort to unpack some of its titles which may seem a little more confusing and show that there is still fun to be had. True, Sparks of Hope didn't score quite as highly in our review as the excellent Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, but there is still a lot of good to be found here if you can get past a perceived distaste for turn-based action.

This tutorial video comes just months before we are expecting to see Sparks of Hope's first Season Pass exclusive DLC in the shape of the not-at-all-spookily-named 'Tower of Doooom'. This will be followed by two more packages, the last of which will see the return of ageing Ubisoft mascot, Rayman.