The fabulous Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope might have only just come out a few weeks ago, but Ubisoft is already looking to the future. Today, the company has lined out what to expect from the game's Season Pass, with three DLC packs — including one Pass-exclusive one — coming to Switch in 2023.

It looks like there's plenty to look forward to in the galaxy, and it all starts early next year. Season Pass owners will get exclusive access to The Tower of Dooom, a spooky-themed level where Mario and friends must save Spawny, who is stuck inside Madame Bwahstrella's very messy multi-dimensional tower. Perhaps our office gets a little messy sometimes because it's multi-dimensional...? There's also a new combat mode, which promises "highly strategic battles".

Don't worry, if you don't want the Season Pass, you'll be able to pick up the next two DLC packs separately. The second update, coming in the middle of 2023, will introduce a brand-new planet to the game! That means new combat stages, new characters, new enemies, and some new story.

And last, but absolutely not least, sees the return of Ubisoft's once-mascot Rayman! Rayman, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach will join forces to explore a new place. Maybe a planet? Maybe a building? Though it could also be the Glade of Dreams. Who knows! Details on this highly anticipated DLC are still a bit scarce, but we should be getting it in late 2023.

As a reminder, if you picked up the Gold Edition of the game, you won't need to pick up the Season Pass as it's already included. However, Galactic Edition and Standard Edition buyers can grab the Season Pass from the eShop for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent).