Remember back in the hazy days of this February's Nintendo Direct when Disney Speedstorm was announced to be coming to Switch in the Summer? That obviously never came into fruition, and now the developer, Gameloft, has made the decision to delay the game further into next year.
In a statement sent out via the official @SpeedstormGame Twitter account, the team shared the message that the game would not be available for 2022 as planned. According to the post, it appears that Speedstorm is just not currently up to the standards that the developers expect and it will continue to work on the title to provide "a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more".
For the full statement, check out the announcement below.
While it is always a shame to see a game like this getting pushed back, it is refreshing to see that the team is continuing to work to create the best experience possible. We have seen too many cases as of late where a game is released in a pre-launch state and it ruins the experience for all those who were eager to get their hands on a copy - not naming any names here, of course.
The release date is currently listed as some point in 2023 - hardly the specificity that we hoped for, but at least it isn't indefinite. We will be sure to update you all when a more precise date is revealed.
Day late better than a dollar short I guess. 😁
At this point I'm not expecting good things. 🤷♂️
I think the article title needed to hit the brakes!
It was obviously going to be next year at this rate anyway. The success of Dreamlight Valley makes me more hyped for SpeedStorm.
Omg stop name dropping or inferring pokemone it's getting ridiculous now.
Surprised they waited until December to admit it.😅 Oh well.
If it means no developer crunching, excellent decision.
Oops, typo in the title - "Breaks" should be "Brakes", unless I missed a pun.
@rjejr Basing that on Gameloft’s current Switch offering? Dreamlight valley barely runs better than Pokemon Scarlet/violet.
Still probably won't be good...
I feel like Disney Dreamlight Valley might be the reason for the delay of Speedstorm.
2 Disney games I'm looking forward to in 2023 (I'm waiting for Dreamlight Valley to go F2P)? I'm on board.
Regardless, I've waited 5 years for Metroid Prime 4, I'm sure I can wait a little bit longer for Speedstorm.
@LillianC14 I know right since not everyone has had a bad experience with it
@ketrac Pokémon run’s just fine
@ketrac Basing it on being announced in February for summer and then in summer they changed it to 2022 and then on November 30th they say 2023, but still no date or even a time frame.😝
Also, it's free to play, which is always worrisome until it isn't.
Also, it's on all the other consoles, potentially leaving Switch with "Disney Slideshow" rather than Speedstorm.
And Chocobo Racing was full price microtransaction dreck.
So sure, this may turn out ok, but why would anyone think that right now? 🤷
