Square Enix's new farming RPG Harvestella arrives on the Nintendo Switch later this week. Like many other modern games nowadays, this game will also have a day one update.

The Japanese company has now detailed exactly what this update will include. As previously mentioned, it will incorporate the feedback players provided to the development team about the Switch demo. Here's the full rundown - including longer days, fishing that's "more fun", the ability to switch jobs faster, and much more.

Longer days - We’ve reduced time lapse speed on the world map and the field, so you have longer to farm, fish, chat, explore or anything else you want to do!

Fishing is more fun - The hit time for fishing has been reduced, making the activity more rewarding.

Switch jobs faster - The cooldown time for job changes has been reduced, meaning you can switch roles more frequently in combat. It makes it easier to pick the right Job for the… um… job.

The Mage job attacks more quickly - Some players found the Mage job’s strikes a little slow, so its normal attack speed has been increased.

More warning when you’re low on HP - A new warning effect has been added that lets you know when a character’s HP is low. This extra information should help keep your party on their feet in tougher battles!

Along with this, the full version of Harvestella will also include some additional improvements - including reduced loading times, modified UI during save and auto-save moments, and a number of bug fixes.