Masahiro Sakurai has put out another video through his 'Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games' YouTube channel, this time looking at the implementation of difficulty settings.

Focusing primarily on the 3DS action title Kid Icarus: Uprising, Sakurai explains the concept of risk and reward with difficulty, going into the 'Fiend's Cauldron' mechanic to allow for a more gradual difficulty scale. It's a fascinating glimpse at a rather unique alternative to the usual "easy / normal / hard" settings we're all used to; outside of the Smash Bros. franchise, we're honestly surprised more games haven't implemented something similar.

At the end of the video, Sakurai expresses his desire to see Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console - most likely the Switch - stating:

"It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if someone out there will ever port it?"

Presumably, if anyone's going to port the game, it's likely going to be a team at Nintendo or perhaps Bandai Namco Studios, but Sakurai himself has previous gone on record to state that a remake or a sequel of the game would "be difficult", putting doubts that a port will ever come to fruition. Having said that, his wording in this latest video sounds somewhat more hopeful, so who knows!