Legendary game creator Masahiro Sakurai continues to throw out one video after the next on his YouTube channel 'Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games', and his latest effort delves into the development of the GameCube classic Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Widely regarded as one of, if not the best entry to the Smash Bros. franchise, Melee launched on the GameCube back in 2001, serving as a direct sequel to the N64 original and introducing new playable characters such as Bowser, Falco, and Ganondorf. It was highly praised for its slick gameplay, wide variety of game modes, and a comprehensive collectible trophy system.

Sakurai goes into the relative ease of creating Melee, but also highlights the lack of spare time within the studio at the time, stating that he worked through his New Year's holiday in order to create the game's opening CGI sequence. That's dedication!

Check out the full video for all the details: