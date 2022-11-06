It seems the Pokémon developer Creatures is already looking toward the future of the long-running series.

A new job listing at the Japanese company for a 3D CG modeler references "research and development for other next-generation hardware". The same application also mentions the use of Unity and Unreal Engine for project development.

Creatures Inc. is one of the major Pokémon developers alongside Game Freak and Nintendo. It previously helped out with Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!. It also worked on Detective Pikachu and is currently developing a sequel.

In September, a senior programmer job profile at Creatures referenced work on "one unannounced project" and Detective Pikachu 2 which is apparently "nearing release".